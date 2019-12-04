LAKE GEORGE — Finding new ways for the village and town to share services will be the topic of a conference between the two municipalities on Tuesday.
The first Shared Services Conference will be held at the Holiday Inn. The event is a dinner meeting and discussions will start about 6:30 p.m. It is not a formal meeting of the Village Board or Town Board, but the public is welcome to attend.
Mayor Robert Blais said he came up with the idea of the conference because he wants to find out if there are additional opportunities for the village and town to work together.
“It’s basically to review what we’re doing and discuss some other ideas on how we share services, in one meeting, so we get it all done before we have our meetings in January, which is usually the time we approve our intermunicipal agreements,” he said.
Blais, Deputy Mayor John Earl, Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson and Deputy Supervisor Vincent Crocitto, as well as department heads from both the town and village, will be present.
“Have them all there in one room,” he said.
Blais said among the new opportunities are town officials wanting the village to take over more responsibility for the Caldwell Sewer District. In addition, Blais said the town has a new sidewalk snowplow.
“We’d like to talk about them coming into the village and helping us plow some of our sidewalks because we have a lot more sidewalks than they do and we only have one plow,” he said.
Blais said he believes the town and village have a unique opportunity because the heads of the departments of public works for the village and town are brothers: Keith Lanfear for the village and Rob Lanfear for the town. They already have been working closely together.
In addition, Rob Lanfear is going to attend the village staff meeting once a month.
The services already shared are the court, code administration and enforcement, the Youth Commission, dog warden, sewage treatment, landscaping services, waterfront safety and landscaping services, according to a joint news release from village and town officials.
In addition, the village and town share the cost of the Teen Center, Student Connection program and special events. The Village Hall was built on town land and the municipally run Recycling Center is on village property. No rent is charged to either municipality.
Both Dickinson and Blais have estimated the cost savings to be over $150,000 for both municipalities.
“Both of our communities have benefited over the years from sharing services and this conference will solidify our intentions each year,” Dickinson said in a news release.
Consolidation is not on the table, Blais said.
Lake George’s situation is a little different than other villages, Blais said. The village has a $6 million budget and owns a lot of assets, including the wastewater treatment plant and water system.
Blais said he believes that in any consolidation, taxes for village residents would go down and town residents would see an increase.
Blais said he does not believe there is the community will for consolidation.
“I don’t think it’s going to come up again,” he said.
