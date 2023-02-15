LAKE GEORGE — Village residents with septic systems will see a large increase on their bills after March 1.

The Lake George Village Board voted unanimously in favor of increasing septic rates from $60 per 1,000 gallons to $100 per 1,000 gallons at its monthly meeting Monday evening.

Village Board members discussed the average size of personal septic tanks and came to the conclusion of 1,000 gallons.

Residents sending their sewage to the village's new wastewater treatment plant, which opened in the summer of 2022, will be required to pay the new rate, a $40 increase, each time the tank needs to be emptied.

The board noted that, in comparison, the rate at the Glens Falls treatment plant was already between $75 and $80, with an increase expected.

"I think we should just raise it to what we think Glens Falls is going to go up to. It makes no sense to raise the rate this year and then have to do it again next year or the year after," Blais said at the meeting. "We should raise it to something everyone can live with for a few years."

Septic systems and lake quality

The Lake George Park Commission first began looking at ways to inspect septic systems and collect data on water quality impacts in 2021, after it was believed homes near the lake could have faulty tanks that are leaking sewage into Lake George.

Failing septic systems have officially been identified as a source of pollution in the lake.

In a 2021 Post-Star article, Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick said "65% of the occupied parcels in Lake George Park are on septic systems; there are more than 6,200 septic systems in the Lake George Park area."

In the fall of 2022, Warren County announced an additional $635,000 in grant money was available to residents in need of septic system upgrades through the New York State Septic System Replacement Program. The statewide initiative identified Lake George as a water body in need of protection in 2021.

In April 2021, Warren County was first awarded $340,000 through the program, which has since helped to fund 36 septic improvement or replacement projects in or around Lake George.

Most recently in December 2022, the commission's Septic System Review Committee proposed a final draft of the new wastewater regulations for residents surrounding the lake.

The regulations state the purpose of the regulations are to "preserve and protect the water quality and ecology of Lake George and protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors to the Lake George basin by ensuring compliance with design and maintenance standards for wastewater treatment systems, providing consistent review of such systems, and optimizing the efficacy of these systems to prevent degradation of the lake from wastewater pollution."

The regulations require septic tank owners to pump out their system at least every five years and also lists the following regulations for compliance:

No person shall own, operate or maintain a wastewater treatment system that is failing.

No person shall own, operate or maintain a wastewater treatment system that is substandard, except as authorized by the Commission.

No person shall inhibit or prohibit a wastewater inspection as directed by the Commission.