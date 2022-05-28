Lake George Village 'hopeful' for another banner year

LAKE GEORGE — Leading into Memorial Day weekend, Canada Street in Lake George Village had some light traffic.

People, far less than you will see throughout the summer months, were out walking. They were doing some window shopping or checking out some of the stores that were open. Others were out taking in the warm late spring, early summer weather.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said that he enjoys seeing the increase in activity in the village.

“It’s nice to see all of the stores reopening, and people painting and refurbishing their properties, and getting ready for what looks like another really good season,” he said.

Blais said that he doesn’t know how this season could be better than last summer. Last year, the village experienced good weather for a majority of the season, which he said is definitely a contributing factor.

He said that things being more open than the previous year due to COVID-19 played a part in last year’s success.

People were looking for outdoor activities, and Blais said Lake George is known for that including swimming, boating, camping and hiking.

“There is certainly a lot of activities that can be done outdoors, so I think we were a very attractive destination,” he said.

But everyone is hoping for a season that is as good as or better than 2021.

And new attractions could help reach that goal.

“Every year on Canada Street you’ll find that there’ll be some smattering of new stores and new activities opening up,” Blais said.

One attraction that Blais highlighted is the new escape room center Escape LG, located on the corner of Canada Street and McGillis Avenue.

The escape room attraction features live escape rooms for 60 and 15 minutes. There are also virtual escape rooms available for booking, which can accommodate groups ranging from two people up to 2,000 people, according to Escape LG’s website.

There will also be some new presentations at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry, which already hosts the Lake George Music Festival.

Blais said that there will be a musical performed at the Carriage House as well, but did not say which one.

“I’ve always said Lake George is very much like an amusement park,” he said. “If you don’t change a few rides and give something new for the people to do when they come there, they tend not to come back.”

Blais cited a recent unnamed survey showing that Lake George experiences an 84% return rate each year.

He said that the activities offered by the village are a part of that, but he also attributed activities in surrounding communities such as antiquing in Warrensburg, whitewater rafting in Lake Luzerne, the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves attraction in Pottersville and museums in Glens Falls.

“These are all attractions that bring a wide variety of people here to Lake George,” Blais said.

There will also be free entertainment available at Shepard Park and Charles R. Wood Park throughout the summer.

Blais said that he believes through the months of July and August there will be live music or other entertainment on all but four evenings at Shepard Park.

Fridays at the Lake has been expanded by two weeks, and the Lake George Arts Project will be having free concerts each Wednesday during those months.

Charles R. Wood Park also has a full schedule of events this summer, which kicked off Saturday with the two-day “Memorial Meltdown” music event.

Blais said that a strong summer season will provide momentum to go into a successful winter tourist season.

Ice Castles in Charles R. Wood Park was a huge success with more than 80,000 admissions in a six-week period, according to Blais.

“People want to come to Lake George. It’s beautiful all year round, but you’ve got to give them something to do when they get here,” he said.

Blais said that is why it is important to have events like the Adirondack Balloon Festival, the Lake George Winter Carnival and the Adirondack Christkindlmarkt, which was held in City Park in Glens Falls in 2021.

When Blais first became mayor, he said that all of the stores in the village would open for the summer on Memorial Day weekend. On Labor Day, everyone would close their stores, and there would be a big celebration marking the end of the summer season.

That isn’t the case in 2022.

“We’ve worked hard to extend the season. Certainly as costs have risen for landlords, and property taxes, and goods and products, these people that make an investment in Lake George need to have an opportunity for a longer period of time to keep their shops open,” Blais said.

