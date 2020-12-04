Lake George Village Hall closing due to pandemic

LAKE GEORGE — Village offices are now closed to the public until further notice due to safety concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

All staff will work from home until after the holidays except for one person, who will handle the village's communications from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release.

Mayor Robert Blais said the change is necessary in order to reduce the spread of the virus, which he expects will worsen during the holiday season.

“We need to be creative to prevent the spread of the virus to our essential employees,” he said.

Employees in the water, sewer and street departments will also be shifting their hours in an effort to limit their exposure to the virus.

Residents are encouraged to use the drop box in front of Village Hall if they are seeking to pay a bill.

