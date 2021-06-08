Lake George village fireworks to kick off July 4

LAKE GEORGE — The village plans to kick off its fireworks shows with a bang on July 4.

The village hosts shows on Thursdays during the summer, but it has decided to skip the July 1 show. Mayor Robert Blais said the Lake George Steamship Co. is shooting off fireworks on July 3.

He consulted some hoteliers and visitors who are making an extended weekend out of the holiday by checking in on July 1.

“Some of these people that are staying for Fourth of July are going to have a show three out of four nights. That’s a little overkill,” he said.

So, he is fine with dropping the July 1 show. The village will begin its weekly shows on July 8 after the big Independence Day show.

Blais said the schedule assumes the shows will be able to take place in accordance with any COVID-19 restrictions.

Other communities are also doing July 4 fireworks, so the Lake George crowds may not be as large as other times in the past, he said.

The Thursday shows will be held on July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2. A special show is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.