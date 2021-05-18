 Skip to main content
Lake George Village Farmers Market to return next week
The Lake George Village Farmers Market will return May 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature more than 18 vendors. 

LAKE GEORGE — The village farmers market will return to Shepard Park next week with more than 18 vendors, selling everything from fresh produce and handcrafted goods to various pieces of art.

Among the vendors that will be in attendance when the market kicks off May 26 will be Muddy Trail Jerky from Granville, which will be selling over 50 varieties of dips, rubs and spices, as well as their snack sticks, according to a news release.

Saratoga Apple Farms will also be in attendance, selling a variety of apples, cider doughnuts and flowers.

Dan’s Farm Shack, Rachel’s Breads, Alaturco Mediterranean Grill, Feddy’s Rockin’ Hummus and Jake’s Bowties will also have stands at the market.

Parking is available directly in front of the market, which will take place rain or shine.

The market will take place every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

