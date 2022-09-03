Lake George Village dissolution public hearings this week

LAKE GEORGE — Kids returning to the hallways isn’t the only excitement coming to Lake George Junior-Senior High School this week.

One of three public hearings, required before the vote on the dissolution of the village of Lake George, is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside the school’s auditorium.

Two joint meetings between the Lake George town and village governments are scheduled for Tuesday, with an earlier meeting at 2 p.m. inside the Town Hall. Both meetings are available to join remotely via Zoom and offers residents the opportunity to weigh in on the results of the interim dissolution study conducted over a several month span and completed in August by the LaBerge Group.

The consultants presented a draft of the results to the public on Aug. 22, which resulted in the village Mayor Bob Blais voicing his disagreement with the assumptions made in the study.

On Thursday, the Village Board will hold a public hearing, without the inclusion of town officials, to allow residents to once more express their feelings towards the impending vote.

The referendum is scheduled for Sept. 13 and is only open to full-time village residents. The ballot will simply ask the question “Should the village of Lake George be dissolved?” with options to check yes or no.

As previously reported by The Post-Star, the draft is a 99-page document, broken down into seven sections, outlining the step-by-step process of dissolving the village government, including the pros and cons for both village and town residents.

Ahead of the draft being released, Mayor Blais and the Village Board voted to move $3 million of the over $6 million in 2021 parking meter revenues to an account that would offset rates for village taxpayers in 2023.

The decision was called a welcome alternative by the LaBerge Group at the August meeting, stating the mayor followed dissolution procedure by presenting an option for consideration instead of dissolving.

The group repeatedly states in the report that any figures or financial impact predictions are only assumptions made based on data collected from both entities — not a plan or guarantee for post-dissolution government.