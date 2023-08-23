Lake George Village’s Board of Trustees approved an Out of Village Water User Agreement to control the water usage outside village limits and to curb large resorts and new developments in the Town of Lake George. The Out of Village Water User Agreement does not set price rates for water. The agreement is strictly an understanding between the village and new developments on water use, according to the mayor’s office.

To expand water usage and collect the proper fees, or to account for the increased demand, the village must have a legal agreement in place so that larger companies or others know what they are getting into by accepting village water, Perry said.

“For example, some of the larger resorts out on the Bolton Landing road that we supply water with, we’ve never had a water agreement. So we’re trying to tidy that up with some of the new developments that are going on,” Perry continued.

The agreement stipulates that the village sets the fee for water use, based on land value, the amount of water used or other factors.

“Sale and supply of water, including flow, gallons and pressure, to the property by the Village is on a surplus and as-available basis,” the agreement says.

As previously reported in a Post Star story last December, large development projects like Schemerhorn Construction’s housing at the former site of Water Slide World sparked concern in the village about water supply. So in December 2022, under former Mayor Bob Blais, the village put a six-month moratorium on water usage for new commercial projects outside their limits.

Often, development relies on its own well water to supply the buildings.

The moratorium and companion study by C.T. Male Engineering helped the village better assess its water capacity. The moratorium ended in June.

Trustee John Root Jr. said his brief analysis of the water capacity study revealed that the village’s pump station on Beach Road could be working near capacity.

“We want to keep a better track of the usage and potential loss and that’s what this agreement covers,” Perry said.

The village is also waiting on the town to create water districts, which according to Perry, the town is in the process of completing.

“If a water line ruptures outside of the village, we’ve always just fixed it. The costs for that repair should be borne by that water district,” Perry said. “This cleans that up.”

Perry also described the agreement as “It’s our bat, our ball,” since the village has the right to control to whom they supply their water and how much to charge.

Users who want to use the village’s water must agree to allow authorities on the property for various inspections.

“Village reserves the right to decrease or terminate water supply to any user outside of the Village,” the agreement says.

Root agreed that the document’s language favored the village. “I do like the way it was worded,” he said.

Village drinking water is drawn from Lake George and filtered before distribution. In December, the system served about 1,800 properties.