LAKE GEORGE — Businesses in the Village of Lake George are ramping up the spring renovations to prepare for the busy summer season.

Five businesses will go before the Village Planning Board on April 19 to share details on their plans for springtime construction or expansion.

Among the applicants seeking approval is Katie Carson, a Quirk before marriage, the third generation in her family to own the lakefront restaurant and tour boat business at 2 Kurosaka Lane in the village.

Carson purchased the businesses, now known as Waterfront Hospitality, with her husband Will from her father Denis Quirk in 2022.

She is going before the board with three requests to change the current signage at the businesses, which still reflect the old moniker, Shoreline Restaurant and Shoreline Cruises, to the new names — the Lighthouse Grille and Lake George Waterfront Cruises.

Heath Mundell the owner of Phases: a curated collection of creative, is also seeking approval to add three signs to his Canada Street business at the meeting.

The business sells items such as crystals, sage and handmade stone jewelry.

A new business at 164 Canada St. is looking to put their name on the map, or the building, as owner Vincent Cianciolo is also looking to add a sign to the outside of Bambaz Mac-N-Cheese.

Cianciolo has provided two different color combinations of the same sign for the Planning Board to consider, but both will include a “macaroni man” and the business’ logo.

The business previously only operated as a “mobile kitchen” out of a food truck.

Also on Canada Street, Adirondack Winery owner Sasha Pardy is seeking approval for a “sidewalk cafe” outside her tasting room, which many businesses set up temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust to dining regulations.

“The sidewalk café will be located at the front of the building surrounded by a plastic resin patio fence that will measure 38 inches tall,” the plans state.

The hours of operation would be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the business is in the process of amending its liquor license to allow for alcohol service outside.

The Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center is wrapping up renovations of The Carriage House to serve as a new venue for “weddings, meetings and the arts,” set to open in May, but at the meeting the property owner is looking to add some additional parking.

The proposed parking area will be located at the front of the property, which is located at the west side of the property and faces Route 9N. The parking area will be configured to provide a circular path through the parking areas, which will make it smoother to exit to Route 9N for deliveries and/or guests,” the plans submitted by owner Sam Luciano read.

The additional parking area would add 32 new spaces, making the total 337 on the property.