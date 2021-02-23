Lake George village budget full of uncertainty; Some tax bills to increase due to revaluation

But whether taxpayers will see a decrease in their overall tax bill depends on their individual assessment, Blais said.

A higher assessed property value, coupled with the lower tax rate could mean a tax bill remains flat, or increases slightly, depending on just how much an individual assessment has increased.

There’s even possibility that some will see a decrease.

“We know the lesser tax rate will result in people having paid nearly the same or more, depending on how much they would be raised,” he said. “This affects the tax rate substantially.”

Blais said homeowners that have seen their assessed value increase could end up paying between $75 and $150 more this year in property taxes than they had previously.

Businesses, too, are likely to see an increase in their out-of-pocket expenses between $500 and $5,000, depending on the assessed valuation of the property, Blais said.

The estimates are based on a small sampling of homes and businesses found throughout the village, Blais said.

“There’s no way I can look at the budget and say, ‘Mrs. Jones, this is what you’re going to pay.’ They’re not going to know until they get their tax bill,” Blais said.