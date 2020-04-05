Lake George Village Board to meet Monday online to address budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The Lake George Village Board will meet on Monday at 6:30 p.m. to hold a public hearing on the proposed village budget.

Residents are invited to join the meeting by calling 1-845-486-1591. The conference ID is 5003 and the personal identification number code is 1591.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais is proposing a tentative 2020-2021 budget of $6.5 million that decreases spending by about a half-million dollars and stays under the tax cap.

The budget would decrease from the current year figure of $7.074 million. Blais said previously that increases in health insurance, retirement benefits and the debt service have been offset by healthy increases in revenue in sales tax, mortgage tax and special event fees.

The amount of money to be collected in taxes is increasing from nearly $1.45 million to $1.51 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0