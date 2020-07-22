Lake George Village Board tables proposed pet ordinance

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board this week tabled a proposal that would have limited the number of pets that residents would be allowed to own.

The law was drafted in the wake of several complaints about animal hoarding and would have limited each household to three dogs and three cats and required the house be occupied so the pets were being cared for.

But board members decided a village-wide ordinance was unnecessary and decided to focus their efforts on the few households that own large numbers of animals, Mayor Robert Blais said.

"After discussion, we decided to table that law and look for other ways that we might be able to solve the problems that we're having in the village," he said.

The village is looking to partner with a nonprofit organization that would trap any feral cats and crack down on residents with nuisance animals.

The board will pick up the discussion again at next month's meeting.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

