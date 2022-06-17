Lake George Village Board poised to set dissolution referendum date for mid-September

LAKE GEORGE — A date for the voter-initiated referendum to decide if Lake George village will go through with dissolution will be set during Monday night’s Village Board meeting.

Mayor Robert Blais said the board is considering Tuesday, Sept. 13, for the date of the public vote, but that it will be made official during the board’s meeting on Monday.

“We need to set it sometime that week, and usually our village elections are always held on a Tuesday,” he said.

The deadline for a referendum date would be that Sunday, Sept. 18. Blais said that since the village typically has elections on a Tuesday, it made the most sense to choose that date.

He said that date isn’t perfect, though.

The village wants to hold public meetings about the dissolution throughout the process, with the goal of having three from now until the vote is held. Blais wants to hold one right before the vote so people have the facts fresh in their mind.

But the week prior, the village is hosting the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

“We’ll hold one the last week in August for sure,” Blais said. “And, of course, we are having one in a couple of weeks, too.”

The first meeting will be held on June 27 in the upstairs meeting room at the Town Administration Building starting at 6 p.m. A date for the meeting in August has not been announced by the village.

“Every question that is asked we will attempt to answer,” Blais said.

Dennis Dickinson, Lake George town supervisor, said he was disappointed when dissolution talks broke down last time. But he has no opinions either way.

“I’m open. I’m looking forward to getting all of these answers, and I’m hopeful when we get these answers that I will be able to make a decisive decision about what should or shouldn’t be done,” he said.

He said that if the referendum were to pass, he has some questions.

“As supervisor I want to know what’s going to happen,” Dickinson said. “What’s going to happen to their debt? What’s going to happen to their sewage treatment plant and their firehouse?”

Dickinson said the only way to get the answers that he and other residents in both the village and the town have is to move forward with a dissolution study. According to a late May news release, the Village Board is looking to acquire grant funding to cover as much as half of the anticipated $50,000 cost to hire a consultant for the study through the state.

Laberge Group, an Albany-based engineering, architecture, surveying and planning firm, has been hired for the study, according to Dickinson. He said the firm has experience with these kinds of studies.

“Some of them are extremely current. So we hired them,” he said.

The results of the study have to be available before the potential September referendum date. Blais said he wants to get as much information as possible out to the public as soon as he can.

Blais said he has had people question the timing of the petition (that spurred the dissolution referendum) submitted to the Village Board.

June, which is tax month in the village, is the busiest time of the year for a lot of people at the village offices, he said.

“A lot of people are asking a lot of questions already, and we are hoping that people will take time,” he said. “They can come to the Village Hall any time they would like and ask questions. I’m available.”

Blais said that the people behind the petition submitted state Freedom of Information Law requests to the village for financial information. They also requested all email correspondence pertaining to dissolution from the last time discussions took place, as well as all email communications between village officials and the consultant that was hired for the previous study.

“It’s going to take some time for us to get those together,” he said.

Dickinson said Blais had reached out to him when the petition was submitted, but before the petition had been certified. According to Dickinson, Blais said that if the signatures looked good, which they appeared to, then a lot of work would need to be done.

Blais asked Dickinson if he would be interested in cooperating with the village, which Dickinson said he was.

“We readily agree. We need to do this together. See where we are going and what’s going to happen,” Dickinson said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

