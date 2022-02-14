Lake George Village Board hears update on new wastewater treatment plant

LAKE GEORGE — Construction of the $24 million wastewater treatment plant in the village of Lake George will take a little longer and may cost more money than originally anticipated.

Mayor Bob Blais and the Village Board met with contractors from LaBella Associates on Monday afternoon to discuss a change in the original contract negotiated.

The projected budget is now $24.6 million instead of the original $24 million for the completed construction, according to LaBella representatives.

Despite the offering of public tours of the wastewater treatment plant this spring, the contractors explained that the clean water set to run through and test the facility was turned on Monday and would run a week and a half before the process was complete.

The project will still need two major elements to reach completion after the clean water runs through the facility, including the demolition of an existing “treatment train” on site and the construction of a paved road that runs between the buildings of the new plant.

Blais has previously cited the pandemic as the cause for delay in construction and the opening of the facility. The plant has been under construction for two years and contractors now suggest August will mark the end of the project.

LaBella Associates said the substantial construction will be completed by the end of July and the project will be completed in August.

