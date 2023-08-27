Lake George TV, the brainchild of Jesse Jackson, the owner of local television company Hood Communications and Look TV, is a streaming video app and website that highlights everything visitors can do in the greater Lake George area. The app is free to potential tourists, and tourism businesses in the area get to upload videos for free as well.

Videos highlighting upcoming concerts and musics festivals are featured at the top of the app currently, as is the 50th Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The videos on the app and website are all promotional videos created by the various tourism attractions such as those music fests and concerts. But the videos also highlight places to stay and activities for the adventurous or for families.

They are placed on the site free of charge to all Warren County tourism-focused companies such as hotels, motels and resorts; marinas and boating companies; ski resorts, spas and more.

Jackson explained when presenting the app earlier in the year that the funding — it is substantial with an initial outlay of $274,800 from the Warren County Occupancy Tax committee — pays for the development and maintenance of the app and website, which has taken years to create and perfect.

Some money in the budget goes toward video production. That is, staff at Hood Communications can help people plan and shoot their videos, but the object has always been to let local businesses produce their content.

It is free to all, not only because it is supported by local tax dollars but also to make sure no one gets priced out of the market, Jackson has said, that is, the larger companies do not overwhelm the mom-and-pops.

Users of the app can tap on various categories such as “sports and rec,” “camping,” or “shopping,” and get a list of videos that highlight one resource or another. Users can also search by location. Click on “Chester” and users see a page of about a dozen videos for hospitality and tourism in the Chestertown/Pottersville area. Click on Glens Falls, and dozens of videos appear.

More than 400 tourism and hospitality businesses and events in Warren County are now using the free marketing, press materials say. The videos are cross-referenced by location and activity type. Each video is posted on a page with a short description of the place or activity.

People are encouraged to create accounts that then allow the local tourism officials to track how often videos are watched, the general location of the viewer and whether the viewer clicked through to a business’s webpage or reservation site.

According to press materials, LakeGeorge.TV is available via Roku, AppleTV, iOS/Android apps, Mobile, Web and all other digital devices – free to businesses and consumers.