Lake George trustees to seek grant to pay for village dissolution study

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board met this week to discuss the possibility of a third study into the benefits and drawbacks of dissolving the village into the town of Lake George.

The discussion was brought up after the study was proposed and the board was tasked with choosing a firm to complete it.

At Monday’s meeting, board members voted to apply for a state grant that would cover 50% of the cost of the $50,000 study, leaving the remaining $25,000 to be split between the village and town.

Dissolving the village government into the town would mean all of the revenue brought in by the businesses in the village of Lake George would be inherited by the town. However, it was unclear at this time whether the sewer tax imposed on village residents would remain with the current taxpayers or carry over as well.

The study would begin in February and run until the end of the year.

The board members are considering putting the dissolution question on the ballot for the first time during the March 2023 village election.

Residents and business owners voiced their opinions at the meeting via Zoom.

Kathryn Muncil, CEO of the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center, spoke to the board and was in favor of the study and the dissolution as a whole.

“Many other villages in New York have dissolved and it worked out well for all,” Muncil said.

Muncil expressed her support for the study, saying it is “a financially sound decision” for the village.

Edward Pontacoloni, a lawyer and a resident of Lake George, cited the disadvantages members of the village had compared to the members of the town.

“Members of the village are not seen as part of the town. We cannot all be involved until there is one political unit,” Pontacoloni said.

Village Mayor Robert Blais and Lake George Steamboat Company President Bill Dow were in agreement over their opposition to dissolving the village.

After the mayor explained what the dissolution would mean for the village, Dow had decided his stance.

“Well, your explanation just convinced me to be against it,” Dow said to the board.

At the conclusion of the discussion, board members unanimously voted in favor applying for the grant money to move forward with the study. The firm is scheduled to be selected by the next Village Board meeting on Jan. 10.

