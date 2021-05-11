Lake George trolley service to be reduced amid driver shortage

LAKE GEORGE — The search for trolley operators has come up short this year, forcing the Greater Glens Falls Transit system to reduce service ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer tourism season.

With less than three weeks until weekend trolley service is set to resume on Memorial Day weekend, the transit system is still five operators short, said Scott Scopzyk, director of Greater Glens Falls Transit.

“We still have a need. … We will be starting (trolley service) Memorial Day, but it will be a little shorter than normal,” he said.

Because of the shortage, the last trolley will depart Lake George at 6:15 p.m., nearly four hours ahead of the usual 10:30 p.m. departure.

The reduced service is a blow to local businesses that have come to rely on the popular service to shuttle thousands of visitors and employees into the village, said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Certainly, it will be a big deal to our local restaurateurs and retailers who do rely on that trolley not only for their potential visitors and customers, but also for some of their employees,” she said.

