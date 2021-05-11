Lake George trolley service to be reduced amid driver shortage

LAKE GEORGE — The search for trolley operators has come up short this year, forcing the Greater Glens Falls Transit system to reduce service ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer tourism season.
With less than three weeks until weekend trolley service is set to resume on Memorial Day weekend, the transit system is still five operators short, said Scott Scopzyk, director of Greater Glens Falls Transit.
“We still have a need. … We will be starting (trolley service) Memorial Day, but it will be a little shorter than normal,” he said.
Because of the shortage, the last trolley will depart Lake George at 6:15 p.m., nearly four hours ahead of the usual 10:30 p.m. departure.
The reduced service is a blow to local businesses that have come to rely on the popular service to shuttle thousands of visitors and employees into the village, said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“Certainly, it will be a big deal to our local restaurateurs and retailers who do rely on that trolley not only for their potential visitors and customers, but also for some of their employees,” she said.
The Greater Glens Falls Transit system is having difficulty recruiting drivers needed to operate its popular trolley service, sparking concerns that the upcoming summer tourism season may face disruptions.
Mintzer said the struggle to find trolley operators mirrors a situation that is playing out throughout the region, where employers are struggling to fill seasonal positions.
“Hiring across the board is an issue,” she said.
Some employers have been offering increased wages and other incentives in a bid to fill vacant positions, and Mintzer said the chamber has started a digital marketing campaign to target potential employees within a 75-mile radius.
Scopzyk, meanwhile, said the transit system is considering offering incentives in a bid to help fill the vacancies and has hired drivers from as far south as Clifton Park.
He remains hopeful the trolley positions can be filled by the time daily operations resume on June 26, but noted evening and weekend service would likely be reduced if drivers can’t be found.
The transit system typically relies on local school bus drivers to operate its three trolley lines from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
The trolleys require a Class B commercial driver’s license and run between the village of Lake George and Glens Falls, and as far north as Bolton.
But Scopzyk said there’s been a lack of interest in the positions this year.
Asked if safety concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic were a factor, Scopzyk said he didn’t believe so, noting the transit system has not had any employees test positive for the virus throughout the pandemic.
He added the hourly wage for trolley operators was increased by $1 dollar last year, bringing the wage to $20.55 for weekend and evening drivers, which are typically the most difficult positions to fill.
“There’s just no interest,” Scopzyk said.
He speculated that local bus drivers may be waiting to learn what summer school routes are made available before applying, and he is hopeful applications begin trickling in over the next few weeks.
Most local schools have bolstered summer education programs to assist students who may have fallen behind because of the pandemic.
Still, he said the positions will need to be filled by June if there is any chance of operating a full schedule this summer.
“I’m still holding out that we may get some additional drivers come in. That hasn’t happened, but I’m trying to be optimistic that we’ll be able to round things out,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.