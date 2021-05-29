Lake George trolley operators to receive cash bonuses as struggle to fill positions continues

The reduced service has sparked concerns in the business community, which relies on the trolleys to carry employees and visitors into the village from popular destinations like the Lake George RV Park in Queensbury and from as far north as Bolton.

More than 100,000 riders typically use the service, although seating has been reduced because of the pandemic.

It’s unclear what the trolley schedule will look like when daily service begins next month. A schedule has yet to be set, although further reductions are expected if drivers cannot be found.

The struggle to find qualified trolley operators is similar to issues that businesses throughout the region are having in finding seasonal employees to work at local hotels and restaurants.

Business leaders have blamed enhanced unemployment benefits as the reason local employers can’t fill positions, although a lack of foreign workers from the J-1 visa program has added to the worker scarcity.