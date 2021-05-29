Lake George trolley operators to receive cash bonuses as struggle to fill positions continues

GLENS FALLS — In a bid to attract seasonal trolley operators, the Greater Glens Falls Transit system is now offering a cash bonus to drivers who work the entire summer season.
The incentives were approved this past week by the city’s Common Council and apply to full- or part-time trolley operators who work a regular trolley shift throughout the summer season, which runs from June 26 through Labor Day weekend.
Full-time operators are set to receive a $750 payment at the end of the season, while part-timers will get $400. Operators must have a Class B commercial driver’s license.
“A shortage of available, qualified drivers for the trolley service is making it very difficult for GGFT to schedule a full trolley schedule in 2021,” the resolution authorizing the payments reads.
The incentives come just weeks after the transit system announced it would be reducing its weekend trolley service due to a lack of operators. Service kicked off on Saturday and will operate on a weekend-only basis until full service begins next month.
Because of the reductions, the last trolley will depart the village of Lake George at 6:15 p.m., more than four hours earlier than the usual 10:30 p.m. departure.
The reduced service has sparked concerns in the business community, which relies on the trolleys to carry employees and visitors into the village from popular destinations like the Lake George RV Park in Queensbury and from as far north as Bolton.
More than 100,000 riders typically use the service, although seating has been reduced because of the pandemic.
It’s unclear what the trolley schedule will look like when daily service begins next month. A schedule has yet to be set, although further reductions are expected if drivers cannot be found.
The struggle to find qualified trolley operators is similar to issues that businesses throughout the region are having in finding seasonal employees to work at local hotels and restaurants.
Business leaders have blamed enhanced unemployment benefits as the reason local employers can’t fill positions, although a lack of foreign workers from the J-1 visa program has added to the worker scarcity.
Typically, employers throughout the Lake George region rely on hundreds of J-1 students, who work multiple jobs to maximize their earnings, to fill seasonal positions, but many countries have opted out of the program over pandemic concerns.
With a busy tourism season expected, it’s unclear how businesses will address the shortage, although some have said they plan to ask staffers to work extensive overtime.
For more information on this season’s trolley service visit: gftransit.org.
