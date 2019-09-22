LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Community Day returned Sunday after a decades-long absence.
People gathered in back of the Fort William Henry Hotel for a barbecue and clambake to benefit the charity Women in Need (WIN).
The end-of-summer event was a tradition beginning in the 1970s and continuing for about 30 years. Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said Fort William Henry CEO Kathy Flacke Muncil wanted to revive the tradition. The hotel culinary staff served the hot dogs, hamburgers, clams and clam chowder, which were prepared with the help of Lake George firefighters, WIN board members
“It’s a great event,” he said.
The event sold out 200 tickets at $25 apiece, so the event raised at least $5,000 to benefit WIN, according to Dickinson.
The charity helps women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties who need food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation assistance and shelter.
“We help people that fall between the cracks with gas cards, groceries, things like that,” said Mary Anne Flanders, of Queensbury, secretary for the organization.
It is short-term assistance for people who are down on their luck, she said. Flanders said it is awesome that the event was revived.
Funds will go toward a hygiene bag program, the Lake George Teen Center and a weekend backpack food program for kids.
Bobby Dick and Suzie Q provided the musical entertainment.
Lake George resident Kitty Rooney was among those attended.
“I think it’s great,” she said.
She said she believes her brother-in-law was involved during its previous incarnation.
“He’d be very happy it was revived,” she said.
