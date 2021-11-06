Lake George Town Board sets hearing on marijuana sales opt out

LAKE GEORGE — The town of Lake George is joining the village in also seeking to opt out of allowing marijuana sales.

The Lake George Town Board is planning to pass a local law to prohibit the sales and request that the state’s Cannabis Control Board not issue any dispensary licenses for on-site consumption.

A public hearing has been set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Municipalities have until the end of the year to decide whether to opt out of the program. If they do not act, they will not be able to opt out later.

Cities, towns and villages that opt out will forego receiving any sales tax revenue from the sale of the drug.

