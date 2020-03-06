Lake George tourism industry may be impacted by coronavirus due to travel restrictions

LAKE GEORGE — More than a thousand students from dozens of countries leave home each summer for jobs at Lake George resorts, filling positions that otherwise would go begging.
This year, however, the rapid spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, China, is threatening to disrupt their ability to travel here, potentially scratching those hiring plans. Already, Chinese students are unable to enter the country. Visa services have been suspended at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and U.S. consulates in other Chinese cities.
The students participate in the J-1 international student program, a four-month program that includes three months of work in the United States and a month of cultural enrichment.
"They do entry-level jobs for the most part," said Lake George Mayor Robert Blais. "They're screened so that employers know their language levels."
Those with stronger language skills may take jobs as waiters. Others may work as housekeepers.
"The village employs a dozen as restroom cleaners," Blais said. "They usually fill jobs that otherwise wouldn't be filled."
There's not a lot of slack in the local labor market. The Glens Falls metropolitan area, which includes Lake George, Queensbury, Bolton Landing and other resort communities, last June had an unemployment rate of just 3.3 percent, two full percentage points below the 5.3 percent level the previous January.
Major employers each will fill 50 or more jobs each summer with the J-1 students. Gina Mintzer of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce said employers such as Six Flags may hire as many as 200 J-1 students.
But a Six Flags spokesperson didn't sound concerned.
“We hire approximately 200 Work and Travel students, who will arrive in mid-May, and we do not expect this program to be impacted," a spokeswoman said. "The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
The majority of J-1 students working in the Lake George area are from Jamaica, Peru, Romania, Ukraine and Turkey, although nationally, the J-1 program usually draws students, all at the university level, from as many as 70 countries.
Perhaps the biggest challenge the J-1 students and their employers will face will be just getting here.
Airlines have been curtailing international service, and now, domestic flights. United, for example, is cutting a fifth of its scheduled international capacity in April and a tenth of its domestic capacity, according to a staff memo. Those cuts could extend into May, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Delta and JetBlue also are cutting capacity as fewer people travel.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News that travelers from South Korea and Italy would be screened "multiple times" before they boarded their flights to the United States.
And for students in China, "(t)he suspension of regular visa processing throws the whole program off," one observer said. "The students want to come."
And so do their employers.