Lake George tourism industry may be impacted by coronavirus due to travel restrictions

Major employers each will fill 50 or more jobs each summer with the J-1 students. Gina Mintzer of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce said employers such as Six Flags may hire as many as 200 J-1 students.

But a Six Flags spokesperson didn't sound concerned.

“We hire approximately 200 Work and Travel students, who will arrive in mid-May, and we do not expect this program to be impacted," a spokeswoman said. "The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The majority of J-1 students working in the Lake George area are from Jamaica, Peru, Romania, Ukraine and Turkey, although nationally, the J-1 program usually draws students, all at the university level, from as many as 70 countries.

Perhaps the biggest challenge the J-1 students and their employers will face will be just getting here.

Airlines have been curtailing international service, and now, domestic flights. United, for example, is cutting a fifth of its scheduled international capacity in April and a tenth of its domestic capacity, according to a staff memo. Those cuts could extend into May, according to The Wall Street Journal.