Lake George Village will make history the night of Thursday, July 13 when the sky above the southern basin will be filled with over 300 drones.

The Village’s weekly fireworks show will be mixed with a drone show, the first ever shot in the region, and produced by Santore’s World Famous Fireworks Company.

The Village is also holding a special fundraiser that evening for Kelly’s Angels, Channel 13’s anchor Mark Mulholland’s charity dedicated to assisting families who have lost their parents. NBC Channel 13 will be broadcasting live from Shepard Park that same day.

Drones have become a popular alternative to pyrotechnic displays and were featured at the last Winter Olympics opening ceremonies.

The Village’s show will be choreographed with music available on cellphones as well. The app will be posted on our Facebook page to download before arriving in the village. The entire show will be set up at Wood Park and flown over the southern basin for approximately 15 minutes.

The day’s festivities kick off at 4:00pm with the Jonathan Newell Band, followed by the Bluz House Rockers and one of the area’s top swing bands, Funk Evolution plays up to the drone show.

Kelly’s Angels Summer-Lovin Fun Fest includes a beer/wine tent, food wagons, bounce houses and a large craft show. It kicks off on Wednesday as part of the Lake George Arts Project Summer Concert series.

While drone shows are environmentally more acceptable to many, the cost of a show far exceeds that of fireworks, according to former Mayor Blais, now Events Director for the Village.

“The Village’s weekly shows average about $6,500 for 13-15 minutes, while a small 100-drone show of similar length could cost between $35-40,000,” Blais said.

The show will begin at 9:45pm instead of 9:30pm and is expected to draw thousands to the village. Spectators are urged to arrive early for parking and to enjoy our restaurants and shops.