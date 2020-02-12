Lake George to replace peace officers program with lower-cost public safety force

If they see a situation they are not able to handle, they will call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr plans to open a substation in the village. However, Blais said he will not be able to get that done this year, so LaFarr has offered to have an officer dedicated to the village from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. — whatever works for the village.

LaFarr is looking at several locations. One possibility is to use the office where the peace officers were housed. If that were selected, Blais said some renovations would be needed to create a private room for interrogations and it would have to be outfitted with certain equipment.

The peace officers were the subject of two legal actions last year.

Joseph G. Schuster and his mother, Elizabeth Schuster, filed a notice of claim against the village saying that he was assaulted and falsely arrested. Last June, Schuster was charged with felony and misdemeanor charges after peace officers tried to take him into custody for allegedly smoking marijuana in public.

Blais said Monday that Schuster’s claim has been withdrawn. No paperwork, however, was in the court file as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hadley resident Tanya M. Chowske has filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court alleging she was assaulted by peace officers when they tried to break up an argument between her and her husband.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.