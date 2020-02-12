Lake George to replace peace officers program with lower-cost public safety force

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George is planning to end its peace officers program and replace it with a public safety force, which will save money and require fewer hours of training.
Mayor Robert Blais said Monday that one issue is that no officers are planning to come back this summer because they have taken full-time positions with other law enforcement agencies. The village had a force of about 67 officers.
Peace officers require 60 hours of training, according to Blais.
“We’d have to put everyone through a school. It’s a tremendous amount of cost, probably $15,000 to $20,000,” he said.
However, public safety officers only require eight hours of training, according to Blais. They are essentially security officers and do not carry any law enforcement tools.
“The idea would be to combine it with our meter enforcement and put them on the street. Their principal job will be to enforce the ordinances of village,” he said.
It would be a downgrade from what the peace officers are allowed to do, Blais added. Peace officers were allowed to take people into custody and refer those cases to police.
“They can write parking tickets. That’s it. They’ll be ambassadors. They’ll be eyes and ears on the street,” Blais said of the new public safety force.
If they see a situation they are not able to handle, they will call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr plans to open a substation in the village. However, Blais said he will not be able to get that done this year, so LaFarr has offered to have an officer dedicated to the village from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. or 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. — whatever works for the village.
LaFarr is looking at several locations. One possibility is to use the office where the peace officers were housed. If that were selected, Blais said some renovations would be needed to create a private room for interrogations and it would have to be outfitted with certain equipment.
The peace officers were the subject of two legal actions last year.
Joseph G. Schuster and his mother, Elizabeth Schuster, filed a notice of claim against the village saying that he was assaulted and falsely arrested. Last June, Schuster was charged with felony and misdemeanor charges after peace officers tried to take him into custody for allegedly smoking marijuana in public.
Blais said Monday that Schuster’s claim has been withdrawn. No paperwork, however, was in the court file as of Wednesday afternoon.
Hadley resident Tanya M. Chowske has filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court alleging she was assaulted by peace officers when they tried to break up an argument between her and her husband.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.