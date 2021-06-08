Lake George to install cameras in Shepard Park

Also, he is not sure how effective the cameras will be, since a lot of people come through Lake George. It would be difficult for law enforcement authorities to identify the people who are not local residents.

Board members pointed out that police never caught the person or persons who damaged the canoe sculpture.

Mayor Robert Blais said the village has not had a lot of vandalism problems. The cameras will be a good preventative measure. In the past, people have broken into the bandstand.

“We’ve had damage to our sound amplification system. We’ve had damage to some of our stage lighting,” he said.

The board in April approved a contract to erect a 5-foot tall commercial-grade fence around the Shepard Park Beach to keep swimmers out after hours. The fence will be very similar to the one the state has at Million Dollar Beach.

Blais said it will not obstruct the view of the lake. There were will be three gates. It is necessary to protect the village from liability if swimmers decide to swim when there are no lifeguards present, he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.