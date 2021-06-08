Lake George to install cameras in Shepard Park

LAKE GEORGE — Village officials will have five security cameras put up in Shepard Park and Shepard Beach as a deterrent to vandalism.
The Village Board voted Monday to spend about $6,000 to hire Integrated Control Systems to install the equipment.
Trustee Ray Perry said one camera each will be installed near the fountain and bear sculpture. Another one will be near the bandstand, and three cameras will be located at Shepard Park Beach.
These cameras have a 120-degree field of vision, Perry said.
“It’s pretty impressive,” he said.
They will provide high-definition resolution and day and night coverage. A Wi-Fi device will be used to connect the cameras to the town's existing network, according to the bid submission.
Perry said he believes the cameras will be an effective tool. He said if he had his way, he would put them on every corner in the village.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said.
Trustee John Root voted against the proposal. He said he is not opposed to video surveillance, but he believes the village has other priorities, such as repairing sidewalks.
“You have things crumbling in front of us,” he said.
Also, he is not sure how effective the cameras will be, since a lot of people come through Lake George. It would be difficult for law enforcement authorities to identify the people who are not local residents.
Board members pointed out that police never caught the person or persons who damaged the canoe sculpture.
Mayor Robert Blais said the village has not had a lot of vandalism problems. The cameras will be a good preventative measure. In the past, people have broken into the bandstand.
“We’ve had damage to our sound amplification system. We’ve had damage to some of our stage lighting,” he said.
The board in April approved a contract to erect a 5-foot tall commercial-grade fence around the Shepard Park Beach to keep swimmers out after hours. The fence will be very similar to the one the state has at Million Dollar Beach.
Blais said it will not obstruct the view of the lake. There were will be three gates. It is necessary to protect the village from liability if swimmers decide to swim when there are no lifeguards present, he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.