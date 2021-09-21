 Skip to main content
Lake George to host special concert for Americade, Balloon Festival visitors
Lake George to host special concert for Americade, Balloon Festival visitors

Fridays at the Lake: E.B. Jeb with Proudest Monkeys

Country-rock performer, E.B. Jeb, will headline a special "Fridays at the Lake" concert in Shepard Park on Saturday at 6 p.m. The event was scheduled to provide entertainment to visitors in town for the for Americade and the Adirondack Balloon Festival. Seen here: E.B. Jeb performs in Shepard Park in 2018. 

 Courtesy photo

LAKE GEORGE — A special "Fridays at the Lake" concert will take place Saturday to entertain visitors in town for Americade and the Adirondack Balloon Festival.

The event will take place in Shepard Park, beginning at 6 p.m. Local act Blue Moon Band will open the show, followed by country rocker E.B. Jeb. 

A beer and wine tent will be open and food trucks will be offering barbecue specials. 

Coolers and smoking are not permitted in the park.

Saturday's concert — the last in a series hosted at Shepard Park that has drawn about 12,000 people this summer — is the latest in a long series of events scheduled for this week.

Americade, the touring motorcycle rally, was rescheduled for this week from its usual June slot due to the pandemic. 

The Adirondack Balloon Festival, canceled last year because of the pandemic, is set to kick off on Thursday with a block party in downtown Glens Falls, although fewer balloons will be launched this year due to COVID protocols. 

Admission to the concert is free.

