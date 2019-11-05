{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — The Town Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday on its proposed $6.718 million budget.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.

The spending plan is a slight decrease of about $103,000 from this year’s $6.822 million budget, which also includes the fire, sewer and water district funds.

Under the proposed budget, the tax levy would increase by $29,000 to $2.625 million, which is under the $2.679 million tax cap.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

