LAKE GEORGE — The Town Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday on its proposed $6.718 million budget.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Town Hall.
The spending plan is a slight decrease of about $103,000 from this year’s $6.822 million budget, which also includes the fire, sewer and water district funds.
Under the proposed budget, the tax levy would increase by $29,000 to $2.625 million, which is under the $2.679 million tax cap.
