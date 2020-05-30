Lake George to hold protest on Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George businesses are scheduling a peaceful protest to urge Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow outdoor dining.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. and is being organized by the Alliance for Lake George Business. It will consist of a traffic slowdown of vehicles that will go down Canada Street through the village of Lake George between the Exit 21 and Exit 22 Northway interchanges.

The purpose is to bring awareness of the health and safety opportunities that restaurants and retail businesses can provide by allowing outdoor seating areas for customers and guests in communities that are reliant on transient guests for their overall business, according to a news release.

Organizers say that the current takeout and curbside business model is not sustainable, safe or healthy for communities like the village of Lake George.

They are asking the governor to allow this small step forward with outdoor dining, so restaurants can practice indoor or outdoor safety protocols to be ready for the actual Phase 3 reopening.

