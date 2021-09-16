 Skip to main content
Lake George to hold meeting Sept. 29 to discuss whether to permit marijuana sales
LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George will hold a public informational meeting on Sept. 29 to discuss whether to allow marijuana sales.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Lake George firehouse. Seating will be socially distanced and masks will be required.

Village Attorney Matt Fuller will explain the options available to all communities. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out of the right to permit sales. Attendees will be given an opportunity to voice their opinions.

The Village Board is expected to make a decision at its Oct. 18 meeting.

Residents are also encouraged to contact the mayor or members of the Village Board by phone or email to voice their opinions if they are not able to attend.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

