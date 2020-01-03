Lake George to hike transfer station fees

LAKE GEORGE — The Town Board on Thursday voted to hike fees for residents to drop off garbage at the transfer station, because it needs more revenue to offset rising costs to dispose of recyclable materials.

The fee to get rid of a bag that holds up to 15 gallons will go from $1 to $2, effective March 1. The fee will go from $2 to $3 for bags that hold 16 to 32 gallons and from $3 to $4 for bags that hold up to 55 gallons.

Disposing of recycled items, such as plastic, paper and cardboard, is still free. However, the town has been grappling with changes in the recycling market that have made it more expensive to get rid of these items.

Deputy Supervisor Vinnie Crocitto said the town used to be able to get a small amount of money per ton of cardboard. Now, it has to pay $60 a ton to get rid of it.

Consequently, the town has to increase the garbage fees to cover its costs.

Board member Marisa Muratori said the town used to have pretty good deals with haulers to get rid of cardboard, electronics and other recyclables. Those deals are long gone.

Muratori said the town makes no money on its transfer station.

Crocitto said he believes that, one year, it came close to breaking even.