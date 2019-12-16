Lake George to create separate sewer rate based on use

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George is planning to change how it bills for sewer services by creating a separate sewer rate based upon use.

Residents currently pay for their sewer through the general village tax, which is based upon the assessed value of the property.

Mayor Robert Blais said this will be a major change, for which some people in the village have advocated. Trustee John Root has said at previous meetings that the current system is unfair because it does not take into account how much sewage a property generates — only the assessed value.

“A business like a laundromat is assessed at less than some of our homes and uses at least five to six times more water,” Blais said.

The goal is to implement the change for the next fiscal year, which begins in the spring. Blais said the general tax rate would go down and there would be a separate sewer charge, much like the water charge residents already pay.

The village is considering hiring a consulting firm to come up with a rate for the village and town users.

Blais said this change should simplify the process of how the village determines how much to charge the town for its wastewater treatment.