Lake George to celebrate American Legion post's 100th anniversary

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its American Legion post on Oct. 2.

Festivities kick off at noon with a parade down Beach Road and Canada Street (Route 9) featuring bands, floats and local fire departments competing for awards.

The American Legion will host a chicken barbecue from 2 to 4 p.m. at the post’s headquarters on Route 9L, American Legion Drive. Tickets are $20 per person and may be obtained from Lake George Village Hall or from members. It will be served for eat in or take out.

The Lake George Community Band will play a patriotic concert at 7 p.m. at Shepard Park followed by a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. The show will feature a giant American flag from McDonald Pier.

Refreshments and an open house will take place all day at the American Legion post from noon to 9 p.m.