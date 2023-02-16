If you go:

WHAT: TODAY Show will feature the Lake George region as part of its series, “TODAY’s Winter Escape!”

WHEN: Monday, February 20, 2023. Public needs to arrive no later than 7:30 a.m. Spot airs at 8:30 a.m. on NBC.

WHERE: Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St. Lake George. The segment will be filmed in the veranda overlooking the lake. Limited parking is available by the Conference Center. There is also public parking nearby on Betty Little Boulevard and on Beach Road.

WHO: WNYT Co-anchor Chris Onorato will interview Mayor Robert Blais. The public is invited to be present in the background.