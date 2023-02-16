LAKE GEORGE — If you're an early bird and ever wanted to enjoy a small slice of fame, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to the Fort William Henry Conference Center and Hotel on Monday.
The chamber is inviting members of the public to join chamber representatives and Mayor Bob Blais on the veranda of the iconic Lake George hotel for a live segment featured NBC's "Today" show, highlighting the opportunities for tourists and travelers at and around the lake during the winter months.
The "Today" show's "Winter Escape" series highlights warm weather locations for getaways far from the cold, but thanks to events like the Lake George Winter Carnival and the return of the lighted, chilly fortress known as Ice Castles, the resort town will promote the snowy scenes of the Adirondacks as the perfect family destination.
On 8:30 a.m. Monday, "Today" show anchors will introduce the segment and then switch to WNYT-TV NewsChannel13 co-anchor Chris Onorato to interview Blais, the nation’s longest-serving mayor with 52 years in office. Blais is not seeking re-election this year.
WNYT will also broadcast its morning show from the same location, which will include a hot chocolate bar, courtesy of the Lake George Winter Carnival.
Interested members of the public are asked to arrive at the hotel no later than 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers cops/courts, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.