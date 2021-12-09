Lake George third-grader arrives at school in firetruck for having best safety plan

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Elementary School Principal Jim Conway was outside greeting buses filled with children and cars full of families on Thursday morning.

Conway was filling in for the teacher who usually greeted students and directed traffic, but most importantly he was awaiting the arrival of a third-grade student.

Kendall Mehalick made an entrance worth shivering for, riding onto Sun Valley Drive in a Lake George Fire Department truck, complete with sirens blaring and lights blinking. Second Assistant Chief John Cocozza and firefighters Doni Smith, Mac MacDonald and Bill Vlad all helped to escort Mehalick. Mehalick was awarded a ride to and from school after winning “best fire exit plan.”

The students at Lake George Elementary School were visited by the fire department in October for a presentation during Fire Prevention Week.

The fire department showed the students how to perform fire drills safely and the importance of having a safe exit plan in case of emergencies.

The students were shown examples and practiced safe exit plans before third-grade teachers Ashley Gershen and Cassamira Gearing asked their students to create their own fire safety plan.

Principal Conway said Mehalick’s plan was picked out of over 100 students as the winner.

“It’s a special day for the student to remember. The winner from two years ago is still glowing from her ride,” he said.

Mehalick was lifted down from the cab of the firetruck in front of the main entrance of the school and welcomed by a barrage of camera flashes and applause.

