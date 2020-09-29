Lake George teacher who accidentally shot and killed wife remains on paid leave

BALLSTON SPA — The man who shot and killed his wife in their Corinth home while cleaning a handgun in November 2018 remains on paid leave from his job as a teacher in the Lake George school district, pending a state review of whether he can keep his license.

The state Education Department is investigating the felony criminal conviction of Eric Rosenbrock, who was sentenced in November 2019 to 5 years of probation for the shooting death of Ashley Rosenbrock.

He had told the court he was cleaning his handgun in the home when he put a magazine in it, racked the slide and it fired. The bullet hit his wife, who was sitting on a couch. He said he did not know the pistol was pointed in her direction.

Rosenbrock had been charged with second-degree manslaughter but pleaded to criminally negligent homicide as part of a plea deal.

Rosenbrock has still been employed by the school district as a science teacher. He was on paid leave from his teaching job in the weeks after his wife’s death, but returned to the classroom in January. He was placed on leave again following his indictment in the summer of 2019.

He was again placed on paid administrative leave, effective Sept. 1, according to an agreement obtained by The Post-Star through a Freedom of Information Law request.