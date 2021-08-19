Lake George superintendent leaving for job as Schenectady deputy superintendent

LAKE GEORGE — Superintendent Lynne Rutnik is leaving to become deputy superintendent of the Schenectady City School District.

Rutnik announced her resignation in a letter dated Wednesday that was posted on the Lake George school website.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished over the last five years together, especially the last 16 months, which presented challenges that our resilient and dedicated students, faculty, staff, and families turned into opportunities,” she wrote.

Rutnik said she is “enthusiastic as ever” about teaching and learning at the district, but superintendents need to know when to step away. She said the work she has done at Lake George led to this new position.

“Those of you who know me well and respect my service here at LGCSD understand that this new leadership opportunity allows me to continue the work that I am deeply committed to around equity, diversity and inclusivity for every student and stakeholder,” she wrote.

Rutnik thanked the board for hiring her and continuing to support her. She said she is committed to working on the reopening plan for school in the fall and would work to ensure a smooth transition.