Lake George superintendent leaving for job as Schenectady deputy superintendent

LAKE GEORGE — Superintendent Lynne Rutnik is leaving to become deputy superintendent of the Schenectady City School District.
Rutnik announced her resignation in a letter dated Wednesday that was posted on the Lake George school website.
“I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished over the last five years together, especially the last 16 months, which presented challenges that our resilient and dedicated students, faculty, staff, and families turned into opportunities,” she wrote.
Rutnik said she is “enthusiastic as ever” about teaching and learning at the district, but superintendents need to know when to step away. She said the work she has done at Lake George led to this new position.
“Those of you who know me well and respect my service here at LGCSD understand that this new leadership opportunity allows me to continue the work that I am deeply committed to around equity, diversity and inclusivity for every student and stakeholder,” she wrote.
Rutnik thanked the board for hiring her and continuing to support her. She said she is committed to working on the reopening plan for school in the fall and would work to ensure a smooth transition.
Rutnik did not return a message or email seeking follow-up comment.
Her resignation is effective Oct. 17.
The school board released a statement highlighting particular accomplishments of Rutnik’s.
“Her priority to elevate students has been well recognized and appreciated. She has consistently sought avenues for increased student voice; and her advocacy for all students, particularly those who struggle, highlights her strengths and passion. During her tenure, student support services have been systemically broadened, and progressive visions of excellence have always been on the horizon,” the statement said.
The board will meet soon to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent.
Rutnik came to the district in January 2017 after serving eight years as director of special education, K-12 at the Niskayuna Central School District. Before that, she was academic administrator for special education at Shenendehowa from 2006 to 2008.
During her tenure, Lake George adopted a new strategic plan. The goals included raising academic achievement in reading and math, cultivating student leadership and engaging in partnerships with the community.
Voters in 2018 approved a $5.27 million capital project to replace boilers, install new tennis courts and make disabled-access upgrades.
Controversy over the 2018 elimination of the job held by Cody Conley, who was vice principal of Lake George high school, dogged Rutnik’s tenure.
Rutnik had convinced the board to hire a director of curriculum and instructor, while eliminating the vice principal position, to help improve the curriculum.
A group called Lake George United for Education filed a lawsuit to protest the decision. The group argued the board had erred by discussing the matter in executive session.
Last October, state Supreme Court Judge Thomas Nolan ruled the board violated the state’s Open Meeting Law by improperly stating the reason it was going into executive session. Nolan wrote, however, that to invalidate the board’s actions, the plaintiffs had to prove the board “acted intentionally or with gross negligence.”
Conley took a job as an assistant principal in the Saratoga Springs City School District later in 2018.
The lawsuit cost the district about $35,000 to defend.
Rutnik was under contract through June 2023 after the board last voted in 2019 to extend her contract. The entire board has turned over in the few years, and not a single member who hired Rutnik remains.
