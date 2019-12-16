Lake George sued over incident with peace officers

LAKE GEORGE — A Hadley woman who was convicted of a misdemeanor for a fight that injured a Lake George peace officer has filed a lawsuit against the village of Lake George claiming that officers used "excessive force" against her.
Tanya M. Chowske filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court earlier this fall, stemming from a July 5 incident at Shepard Park that occurred when three village peace officers tried to break up an argument between Chowske and her husband.
Warren County sheriff's officers said a fight ensued, which led to two young peace officers being hit and one injured.
Chowske and her husband, Michael J. Chowske, were arrested. Tanya Chowske pleaded guilty to obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 25 hours of community service as part of a conditional discharge.
Her husband pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, a non-criminal violation, and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
Tanya Chowske's lawsuit asks for unspecified compensation for "permanent injuries" that it claims occurred when she was "assaulted" by three peace officers. They are identified as C.M. Vaughn, Sean D'Annibale and Tanner LaFarr.
LaFarr was the peace officer who was allegedly injured by Tanya Chowske.
The lawsuit is the second claim against the village over the peace officer program in a matter of months. A separate notice of claim was filed by a Warrensburg man against the village, naming LaFarr and D'Annibale. It alleges they used excessive force during an arrest last May.
The Chowske lawsuit claims that village officials did not properly train or supervise the peace officers. No specific amount of compensation was listed as being sought.
The village's lawyer, Thomas Murphy, filed a response in Supreme Court pointing out that Tanya Chowske pleaded guilty to a criminal charge. He wrote that the peace officers "acted in good faith, without malice and with good legal justification."
"The plaintiff acted illegally and must be held responsible for her own actions," he wrote.
Chowske filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, last fall, but the village did not settle the claim so a lawsuit was filed.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said he was unaware of any legal action that was taken over the incident. No court date was listed as of Monday.
