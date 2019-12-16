Lake George sued over incident with peace officers

The lawsuit is the second claim against the village over the peace officer program in a matter of months. A separate notice of claim was filed by a Warrensburg man against the village, naming LaFarr and D'Annibale. It alleges they used excessive force during an arrest last May.

The Chowske lawsuit claims that village officials did not properly train or supervise the peace officers. No specific amount of compensation was listed as being sought.

The village's lawyer, Thomas Murphy, filed a response in Supreme Court pointing out that Tanya Chowske pleaded guilty to a criminal charge. He wrote that the peace officers "acted in good faith, without malice and with good legal justification."

"The plaintiff acted illegally and must be held responsible for her own actions," he wrote.

Chowske filed a notice of claim, the precursor to a lawsuit, last fall, but the village did not settle the claim so a lawsuit was filed.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said he was unaware of any legal action that was taken over the incident. No court date was listed as of Monday.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

