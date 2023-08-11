Concerns about trees that acted as the protective buffer near a wetland at the Studio Motel in Lake George have caught the eyes of planning board officials and the Adirondack Park Agency as the motel looks to add a 16-unit motel building to the property. The concerns arose at the Town of Lake George Planning Board meeting Tuesday.
Analyst Brandon Ferguson of Environmental Design Partnership presented plans for the $1 million project northeast of the current buildings. The proposed building is not near the wetlands on the southwest border of the property.
The APA performed a site visit at some point recently and notified the owner Naeem Bajwa that they found impacts to the wetlands and the buffer of trees that surround it. The Post-Star was not able to see a copy of the APA report before deadline.
According to Ferguson, there were grass clippings, stone fill, tree limbs, and more dumped into the buffer or into the wetlands. Bajwa intends to clean it up, he said. Officials at the Planning Board meeting did not discuss penalties of any sort but were working to make sure the problem was fixed.
People are also reading…
“Part of the remediation is going to be removing stone fill, grass clippings, and reseeding,” Ferguson said.
The Warren County GIS Map image from 2022 seems to show where trees in the buffer zone have been removed, and apparently stone was dumped into that area. The map image from 2008 shows trees in that same area.
Naeem Bajwa and Tanveer Ghuman bought the property for $425,000 in 2002, and Bajwa bought a portion of the property from the neighbor to the north for another $60,000, according to county GIS map’s sales history. Bajwa’s current property is 12 acres.
Lake George Waterkeeper Christopher Navitsky wrote a letter to the planning board that says buffers around wetlands are intended to prevent erosion and flooding.
“The applicant should be required to replace the protective buffer along the jurisdictional wetlands that appears to have been removed without any approval,” Navitsky’s letter said. “In fact, it appears there may have been disturbance to the wetlands.”
The town has no record that the land owner had approval to remove the trees or dump fill in the area. Planning and Zoning Department Director Dan Barusch said the town caught the owner clearing space for the new building on the north end of the property, but that was not near the wetlands. Barusch said he assumes the area near wetlands was cleared before 2019.
The entire project will remove two units from the existing 32 units and create a new 16 unit-motel building. Along with the new building the site would see construction of a new access road extending from the existing parking area, a new parking lot with 16 spaces, and on-site storm water management.
The project adds 4,715 square feet to the primary structure, and 8,660 square feet of driveways, parking, and walkways.
The Planning Board at the end of the meeting suggested a possible public hearing for the project in October. Barusch said this is typical of commercial projects before the Planning Board since the Town Board does not review the decision.
There is a chance that the APA will take jurisdiction over the environmental review of the site, Barusch said.
Scroll down to see other related stories.