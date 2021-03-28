Lake George students take part in job fair

Rutnik thanked Muncil and Ochsendorf for their outreach to the district.

Cocozza said the fair dispelled the myth that local youths do not want to work.

“Our students were excited and interested in learning about the various employment opportunities within the Lake George region. We had unprecedented student inquiries for working papers in the weeks leading up to the fair and immediately after,” Cocozza said in a news release.

Ochsendorf said engaging local youth leads to a return on investment.

“Through work experience, students gain valuable and long-term skills to utilize in the workforce and they become more rooted in the community at a time when we want and need them to stay local after graduation,” Ochsendorf said in a news release.

Job opportunities also provide access to additional role models, make constructive use of students' time and help them gain confidence.

Muncil said participating in this event was valuable.

“The business community is thrilled to not only recruit new workers but to also build and maintain good relationships with our district schools,” she said in a news release. “We are neighbors and now we are partners as well.”