Lake George students take part in job fair

LAKE GEORGE — Lake George students looking for summer work participated in a job fair on Wednesday as part of a partnership with Warren County and the local businesses.
About 30 local employers sat at socially distanced tables to talk to students as they entered into small groups to ask questions, apply for jobs and gather information about open positions, according to a news release.
Among the organizations and people that helped set up the event include the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, Fort William Henry Co. CEO Kathy Muncil, Lake George Junior-Senior High School Principal Fran Cocozza and Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County’s director of employment and training. A Lake George student also created a promotional video to generate student excitement about attending the fair and the benefits of working.
Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik said this job fair is an example of true collaboration between school officials and local businesses and leaders.
“It is critically important that we all come together to educate the next generation about the role they play in helping regional businesses stay alive and thrive post COVID-19. Hosting the job fair increased student awareness about the need for summer employees and brought attention to the recovery efforts needed to rebuild and renew our local economy,” Rutnik said in a news release.
Rutnik thanked Muncil and Ochsendorf for their outreach to the district.
Cocozza said the fair dispelled the myth that local youths do not want to work.
“Our students were excited and interested in learning about the various employment opportunities within the Lake George region. We had unprecedented student inquiries for working papers in the weeks leading up to the fair and immediately after,” Cocozza said in a news release.
Ochsendorf said engaging local youth leads to a return on investment.
“Through work experience, students gain valuable and long-term skills to utilize in the workforce and they become more rooted in the community at a time when we want and need them to stay local after graduation,” Ochsendorf said in a news release.
Job opportunities also provide access to additional role models, make constructive use of students' time and help them gain confidence.
Muncil said participating in this event was valuable.
“The business community is thrilled to not only recruit new workers but to also build and maintain good relationships with our district schools,” she said in a news release. “We are neighbors and now we are partners as well.”
Rutnik said the goal is for this job fair to expand to other North County communities and to become an annual event.
Warren County school districts interested in setting up job fairs for their students should contact Ochsendorf at ochsendorfl@warrencountyny.gov or 518-824-8865.