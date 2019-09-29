LAKE GEORGE — Students cut the ribbon of a project they designed themselves at Lake George Elementary School on Friday afternoon.
The project, which began in the spring of this year, was a StoryWalk where students deconstructed a book and mounted the pages and accompanying infographics on posts along the school's nature trail.
The students in charge of the StoryWalk were a part of the school’s Young Scholar program, a group of high achieving students in the fifth and sixth grades.
Kari Lynn, Sarah Musto and Caidin Stempien, all sixth graders in the Young Scholars program, said they were very happy with the way the project turned out.
“The final product looks awesome and I’m very proud of what we did,” Musto said.
Lynn said they had to do a ton of research about the Lake George habitat and the animals that live there.
“The pages connect to what we have in our woods,” Musto said.
The students’ role went beyond creating the story and infographics, though, with input on all aspects of the process and many lessons being learned from taking a project from start to finish.
Students helped with construction and installation as well, according to Stempien, and learning to get along with partners they didn’t pick themselves was a challenge at times.
“It was hard with your partner sometimes because my partner definitely didn’t agree with me all of the time,” Lynn said. “We had to learn to compromise with people and how to share our own ideas too.”
Geoff Bizan, one of the young scholar instructors along with Bridget Crossman, said the Lake George program had 13 students this year and the goal of the program is to give students learning experiences they wouldn’t get in a regular classroom.
He said the StoryWalk project was chosen in part because it would give students in the program a chance to leave a parting gift with the school that could still be changed and updated.
“The posts in the ground are cemented in there, but the top part, where the books are, we can swap out and build new stories or swap them with other school and communities,” Bizan said.
Lake George Elementary Principal Jim Conway said putting students in charge was an important part of learning and thanked his teachers for developing a curriculum that fostered students in taking on that role.
“One of our beliefs is that we teach kids how to be leaders,” Conway said. “Our teachers embrace providing opportunities for our students to do that.”
Lynne Rutnik and Board of Education member Melissa Seale attended the grand opening and both said the project was a great illustration of the district’s goal to empower students and stay connected with nature.
“Lake George prides itself on being an outdoor education school. We’re very connected with the Adirondacks,” Rutnik said. “Now when we need to get outside we can not only take a walk and be mindful of our surroundings, but also learn a little bit about our surroundings on the way.”
Seale said seeing the finished product was wonderful and she was really proud of the student’s hard work in bringing the project together.
She also said the trail is not only for the students, but for families as well and she hopes many people come and utilize the space.
