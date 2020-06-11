Lake George Steamboat Co. steaming into late season

LAKE GEORGE – It’s full steam ahead for Patricia Dow and company.
More than a month into the summer tourism season, Dow and her crew at the Lake George Steamboat Co. were finally given the go-ahead from the state late last week to begin giving tours.
The news has been welcomed by the owners of the 200-year-old business who feared their ships would be docked for at least another three weeks.
“We’re looking forward to being out on the lake again and hopefully giving good value for wonderful cruises,” said Dow, vice president of Steamboat Co.
The company was originally considered an attraction under the state's reopening guidelines and was planning to reopen during Phase 4, scheduled to begin in the Capital Region later this month.
But the state reversed course last week, bumping several outdoor recreational activities and sightseeing operations into Phase 2.
The first tour is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday aboard the Mohican, Dow said.
But while the iconic vessels will once again be steaming into the lake with passengers aboard, things will look different this year.
For starters, everyone aboard will be required to wear a mask or face covering, and passengers will be maintaining at least 6 feet of distance as the company adapts to doing business during a pandemic.
“I’m really hoping everyone understands that’s for other people’s protection,” Dow said of the policies, which were put in place by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The virus has killed more than 23,000 people in New York since March 1, forcing Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close all schools and nonessential businesses for more than two months.
“It’s a different year,” Dow said.
The normally crowded cruise ships will be operating at half capacity this season to allow for social distancing, and the company is slashing the number of tours it gives.
In years past, the Mohican and Minnie-Ha-Ha would give seven 1-hour tours a day. This year, the ships will give just four so crews can disinfect the vessels in between trips.
The Lac du Saint Sacrement, the Steamboat Co.’s premier vessel, will begin with lunch tours on June 17, the same day the Capital Region is expected to begin Phase 3 reopenings, which will allow restaurants to resume limited indoor dining operations.
Dow said the 190-foot ship is considered a floating restaurant under the state’s guidelines. Dinner cruises aboard the vessel are scheduled to resume June 20, and daily lunch and dinner tours will be phased in starting June 22.
The Minnie-Ha-Ha will resume tours June 27.
“We usually start in May with the Saint Sacrement lunch and then gradually add in things, kind of like a bell curve,” Dow said. “We’re just doing it a month-plus late.”
But the shortened season, coupled with the ships' reduced capacity, will hurt the company’s finances, Dow said.
She’s hoping the company will be able to at least break even under the state's guidelines, but noted everything depends on how tourists respond in the weeks ahead.
“We have to wait until the end of the season to find out if people feel comfortable coming and going on the boats with the safety precautions and distancing,” she said.
Lake George has experienced a number of blows to its tourist-dependent economy in recent weeks.
Americade, the annual motorcycle rally typically held the first week in June, has been pushed back until the end of July. There’s still no telling how many will venture to the village for the event or what kind of restrictions will be in place then.
The event is typically one of the busiest weeks in the village.
On Wednesday, it was announced the annual Adirondack Christkindlmarkt Festival had been canceled, as had the inaugural Fins Up festival. Both events were scheduled to take place at Charles R. Wood Park.
Still, there are signs of life in the village, which typically sees tourist activity pick up once schools let out for the year.
A number of motorcyclists were spotted in the area this past weekend, and some restaurants drew crowds the first day outdoor dining operations were allowed to resume last week.
Dow said she has been encouraged by what she has seen so far.
“We’re fortunate that people enjoy the cruises,” she said. “The phones are ringing; we hope that’ll continue.”
