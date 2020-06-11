Lake George Steamboat Co. steaming into late season

“We usually start in May with the Saint Sacrement lunch and then gradually add in things, kind of like a bell curve,” Dow said. “We’re just doing it a month-plus late.”

But the shortened season, coupled with the ships' reduced capacity, will hurt the company’s finances, Dow said.

She’s hoping the company will be able to at least break even under the state's guidelines, but noted everything depends on how tourists respond in the weeks ahead.

“We have to wait until the end of the season to find out if people feel comfortable coming and going on the boats with the safety precautions and distancing,” she said.

Lake George has experienced a number of blows to its tourist-dependent economy in recent weeks.

Americade, the annual motorcycle rally typically held the first week in June, has been pushed back until the end of July. There’s still no telling how many will venture to the village for the event or what kind of restrictions will be in place then.

The event is typically one of the busiest weeks in the village.