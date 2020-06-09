Lake George Steamboat Co. set to resume tours this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — After a month of uncertainty, the Lake George Steamboat Co. is set begin giving tours for the first time this season, starting this weekend.

The Mohican – one of the company’s three ships – will begin giving 1-hour tours around the lake on Saturday, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. The ship is expected to give four tours on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The company wasn’t scheduled to begin giving tours until the Capital Region entered Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan but was moved into an earlier phase late last week.

“We are finally able to start opening up for the 2020 season! Things will be a little different this year, but we can't wait to start sailing again,” the Facebook post reads.

Daily luncheon cruises will resume aboard the Lac du Saint Sacrement on June 17, when the region is expected to begin Phase 3 reopenings. The ship is considered a restaurant under state guidelines.

Dinner cruises aboard the ship will begin daily, starting June 20, according to the post.

The Minnie-Ha-Ha is scheduled to begin giving 1-hour cruises on June 27.