Lake George Steamboat Co. readies for season unlike any other

For now, the company is working on ways to ensure guests can enjoy their time on the lake while maintaining proper social distancing and sanitizing protocols, Dow said.

Passengers will only be permitted to board if they are wearing a mask, and the company is working on eliminating contact between staff and guests in places like the ticket window near Beach Road and the dining area on the Saint Sacrement.

Seating has also been reduced in the Saint Sacrement's dining area to ensure there is a distance of at least 6 feet between tables. The ship's buffet has also been eliminated and dining patrons will be served individually.

Things, however, are still "a work in progress," Dow said. That includes developing a final schedule for the now shortened season.

Instead of giving back-to-back tours, there will be a two-hour window in between to allow staff time to properly disinfect the vessel before boarding another group of passengers.

Staffing has also been a concern, Dow said.

The company has yet to hire for the season because of all the uncertainty and is currently not taking bookings as it hammers out a final schedule.