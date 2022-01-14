Lake George slated to choose a firm to conduct dissolution study

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board of Lake George will conduct interviews on Jan. 24 with the firms interested in facilitating the dissolution study of the village.

The board members will hold a special meeting at the Holiday Inn Conference Room on Route 9 in Lake George, at 8:45 a.m.

The firm chosen will begin a study into the tax rates of the village and town to determine if dissolving the village of Lake George would be more beneficial for the residents.

Mayor Robert Blais was in office for the last study done 11 years ago, but believes this time will have a different outcome.

“I think this will put the dissolution to bed for a while. In most cases, dissolutions have been beneficial, but in this case the village is a much larger entity, financially, than most that have been studied across the state,” Blais said.

The mayor said the study to dissolve the village is the biggest thing scheduled for this year.

“Ideally, we would like to complete the study this year and hold the vote next January. It has been scheduled to happen at the same time we have the village election in March, but the board has had a lot of second thoughts on that because it’s such an important vote,” he said.

Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning for the town of Lake George, shared his thoughts and high hopes for the impending study.

He said the residents will be a lot more informed and involved than they were in previous studies. This is also the first time the option to dissolve the village into the town will be brought to a vote.

Barusch said it is possible that the dissolution proposition could pass at the same time a new mayor is set to be elected in March 2023.

“The new mayor would serve pretty much as a ceremonial position to usher the residents through the transition period. I would assume Mayor Blais would assist with that even if he was no longer in office,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.