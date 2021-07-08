Lake George septic committee moving forward

LAKE GEORGE — A committee formed by the Lake George Park Commission earlier this year to study how septic systems within the basin are affecting the lake will spend the next three to six months collecting and analyzing data.
The review is the first step in determining how septic systems within the basin should be regulated amid growing concerns that nutrients entering the lake through faulty systems are exacerbating the decline of its pristine water quality.
Committee members met for the first time last week to discuss areas of concerns and scientific studies that should be analyzed during the review.
It’s unclear what, if any, regulations will be adopted once the review is complete, but the goal is to gather as much data as possible to make an informed decision, said Dave Wick, executive director of the Park Commission.
“We need to understand the population of septic systems behind Lake George. Get the best of the science. Once we have that information, then we’re going to be looking for a clear discussion,” he said.
Wick said the Park Commission will make all studies and data available for public viewing on its website, beginning later this month.
Chazen Companies, an engineering consulting agency, is assisting in the data collection.
Committee members discussed septic-system inspection programs now in place in parts of the basin and other freshwater bodies in New York, including the Finger Lakes and downstate reservoirs for New York City.
They also talked about looking at whether septic systems in the basin are located in areas best suited for them, based on surrounding soil and proximity to bedrock.
Adopting consistent regulations throughout the basin will be key to protecting the lake, said Chris Navitsky of the Lake George Waterkeeper.
Navitsky said inspection programs now in place in Bolton and Queensbury are important first steps, but noted the two programs, while similar, differ from one another.
“If the Park Commission moves forward with this there will be consistency around that lake, and that’s great,” he said.
Walt Lender, senior vice president of the Lake George Association, agreed.
He said the town inspection programs have been helpful but more needs to be done.
“The piecemeal approach is helpful, it’s moving it along. But a basin-wide approach is critical,” he said.
Commissioner William Mason said he believes the committee has the public on its side, but noted that members must be transparent to ensure support doesn’t wane.
“My read on the community is that a vast majority would support a change if the science drives it and we decided that we’re going to do something,” he said. “I think we have quite a bit of of community support to protect this lake these days.”
The committee is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 5.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.