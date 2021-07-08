Lake George septic committee moving forward

LAKE GEORGE — A committee formed by the Lake George Park Commission earlier this year to study how septic systems within the basin are affecting the lake will spend the next three to six months collecting and analyzing data.

The review is the first step in determining how septic systems within the basin should be regulated amid growing concerns that nutrients entering the lake through faulty systems are exacerbating the decline of its pristine water quality.

Committee members met for the first time last week to discuss areas of concerns and scientific studies that should be analyzed during the review.

It’s unclear what, if any, regulations will be adopted once the review is complete, but the goal is to gather as much data as possible to make an informed decision, said Dave Wick, executive director of the Park Commission.

“We need to understand the population of septic systems behind Lake George. Get the best of the science. Once we have that information, then we’re going to be looking for a clear discussion,” he said.

Wick said the Park Commission will make all studies and data available for public viewing on its website, beginning later this month.