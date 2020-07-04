Lake George sees Fourth influx, though in fewer numbers

LAKE GEORGE — The nice weather brought people out to Lake George for the Independence Day weekend, although the crowd was lighter because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gino Chiaravelle, owner of Giuseppe’s Pizzeria and Restaurant on Canada Street, said his business was excellent, which he attributed to cabin fever.

“They’re just getting out, enjoying themselves,” he said.

Everyone has been very respectful of wearing masks, according to Chiaravelle. He said he hoped for a good season and anticipated that most of the visitors would be from within driving distance, as other vacation options are limited.

“They can’t go to Disney. Why not go to a beautiful lake?” he said.

People were looking to get close to the lake, as by early Saturday afternoon Million Dollar Beach had reached the 500-person capacity limit. There was a line of people waiting to get in as other people exited.

For people who did not want to get a tan, there were fewer options than in previous years.