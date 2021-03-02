Lake George seeks to increase parking fees

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board on Monday proposed increasing on-street parking fees as a way to fill a $350,000 budget gap created by a clerical error when drafting this year’s budget.

Fees for all on-street parking meters would increase to $2 an hour under the proposal, a $1 increase from the current rate. The rate hike would not apply to the village’s parking lots, which already cost $2 an hour.

The proposed increase comes after officials mistakenly accounted for $350,000 in payments from the town of Lake George in relation to the new wastewater treatment plant, which is expected to come online sometime this fall, according to Mayor Robert Blais.

“We have discovered that we have included a revenue figure that would have been a bill that would have been sent to the town of Lake George as part of our contract for the Caldwell Sewer District, but we’re always one year behind. … So that will not be available to us this year,” he said.

The $350,000 payment will be included as part of the village's budget next year.

In addition to the fee increase, village trustees have proposed an extension of parking enforcement from April 1 through the end of October, since fall events hosted in the village have become more frequent in recent years.