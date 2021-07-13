Lake George seeks to bury old remains

LAKE GEORGE — A total of 40 sets of remains of Revolutionary War-era soldiers were uncovered from the site on Courtland Street, according to a Lake George official.

The remains were first discovered in 2019 during digging for an apartment project at the intersection of Courtland and Mohican streets.

Dan Barusch, the town’s director of planning and zoning, said a committee is determining how the remains will be reinterred and eyeing a dedication ceremony for sometime in 2023.

“It is the largest historic find in modern history in Lake George and so we are treating it that way,” he said at Monday’s Town Board meeting.

Barusch said officials at the New York State Museum have spent much time and effort on cataloging the various fragments of remains.

Officials believe it was a gravesite, since at least 18 of the bodies were buried in a geometric pattern in deep shafts. It is believed to date back to the Revolutionary War because buttons that were found are associated with uniforms worn by the First Pennsylvania Battalion. This regiment was present in the Lake George area during that time and part of a field invasion of Quebec.