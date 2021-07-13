Lake George seeks to bury old remains

LAKE GEORGE — A total of 40 sets of remains of Revolutionary War-era soldiers were uncovered from the site on Courtland Street, according to a Lake George official.
The remains were first discovered in 2019 during digging for an apartment project at the intersection of Courtland and Mohican streets.
Dan Barusch, the town’s director of planning and zoning, said a committee is determining how the remains will be reinterred and eyeing a dedication ceremony for sometime in 2023.
“It is the largest historic find in modern history in Lake George and so we are treating it that way,” he said at Monday’s Town Board meeting.
Barusch said officials at the New York State Museum have spent much time and effort on cataloging the various fragments of remains.
Officials believe it was a gravesite, since at least 18 of the bodies were buried in a geometric pattern in deep shafts. It is believed to date back to the Revolutionary War because buttons that were found are associated with uniforms worn by the First Pennsylvania Battalion. This regiment was present in the Lake George area during that time and part of a field invasion of Quebec.
Officials at the New York State Museum said excavation was completed last fall. Museum staff are still in the process of sorting and matching thousands of fragments to reconstruct bones. They have not been able to do much analysis. In addition to the bones and buttons, a few coffin nails were found.
Construction of the apartments has been completed on one side of the lot where the bodies were found. The other side remains undisturbed, and Barusch said he believes it will remain that way.
The remains will be buried near Battlefield Park on a site off Fort George Road roughly across the street from the site designated for the Lake George Park Commission’s new headquarters, according to Barusch.
Barusch said Studio A Landscape Architecture and Engineering has donated its services to come up with concepts for a burial ground. The committee wants the site also to serve as a resource where people can learn about the region’s history.
“We are putting together a proposal that will go to New York state probably in the next few months,” he said.
One concept calls for a mix of granite container vessels and a larger structure that could hold multiple sets of remains.
After the plan is submitted, the next step will be raising a couple of hundred thousand dollars to build it. Barusch said Friends of the Fort George Museum will likely be leading that effort.
Barusch envisions a dedication ceremony that could attract tens of thousands of people.
“There’s entities and people all over the country that are quite interested in it,” he said.
