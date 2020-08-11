Lake George seeks to address zoning gap

LAKE GEORGE — A longstanding gap in the town's zoning map is finally being addressed after the Town Board on Monday took the first steps to zone 13 parcels that were once thought to belong to the village.

The properties, which are sandwiched between Smith and Cooper streets between the village and the Northway, have been without a zoning district for years because it was thought the parcels were situated in the village, said Dan Barusch, the town's director of zoning and planning.

"If you look at all old maps, it shows that they're in village bounds, but they're actually not," Barusch said. "Long story short, they actually don't have a zoning district."

The zoning gap was identified a number of years ago, but officials never followed through on plans to classify the properties under the town's zoning ordinance.

But Barusch said the issue must be addressed because some of the lots may be put up for sale in the future. Not having a zoning district, he said, would complicate the sale of the properties.

"Now that there are questions about maybe some of the sale of these lots, it's coming back up and we want to close the loop," he said.