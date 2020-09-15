Lake George seeks to address EMS woes with new tax district

The lack of personnel has created worries about longer response times, particularly during the summer months, when population at the resort town increases dramatically.

Improving emergency response times has long been a discussion in Warren County.

The county established a task force in 2014 to look at ways of creating a county-run ambulance service in order to decrease response times and address staff shortages.

Lake George was one of the municipalities that expressed interest in the program, but progress on the county side has all but stalled in recent months.

Still a town-run ambulance service in Lake George is at least a year off, Barusch said.

He's hoping the committee will have a plan in place to establish the new tax district by the beginning of next year.

From there, a series of public hearings will need to be held and the state would need to sign off on certain aspects of the plan. Staff would then need to be hired.

If all goes smoothly, Barusch estimates the ambulance service wouldn't be in place until sometime in 2022.