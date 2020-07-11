Lake George seeks to address COVID concerns at local bars

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais on Monday will host a meeting with the village's large bars and nightclubs to address concerns over preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting comes as a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases centering around bars and restaurants have popped up throughout the region in recent weeks.
"We need to discuss the problems that they're having," Blais said. "We need to see if there's any solutions."
Blais said the village has received several complaints regarding social distancing at the village's nightclubs, but no citations have been issued.
A total of eight bar owners have been invited to the meeting, but Blais didn't have a list of those who will be in attendance.
"Hopefully they'll all come," he said.
The village's newly hired COVID-19 inspector, Troy LaBelle, and Dan Baursch, the director and planning and zoning, will also be in attendance. Blais said he invited a representative from Warren County to attend as well.
Rumors began circulating last week that two businesses were the subject of hefty fines and shutdown by the state's Liquor Authority for failing to follow state-mandated guidelines in place because of the pandemic.
The rumors aren't true, Blais said. Both establishments remain open for business and have not had to pay any fines.
"Rumors in Lake George go around fast," he said.
But several establishments across the state have been forced to close for failing to adhere to the state's COVID-19 protocols.
On Thursday, the Liquor Authority temporarily suspend the liquor license of a Genesee County bar for hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show. A day earlier, a Manhattan bar had its license pulled for illegally serving food while in Phase 1 of the state's reopening plans. Outdoor dining can't begin until Phase 3 and diners can only be served inside once Phase 4 reopenings begin.
In the Capital Region, several restaurants have had to close their doors after staff members became infected with he virus.
Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse had several positive cases among staff at its Clifton Park and Albany locations in recent days.
Concerns over the virus' transmission forced New York City to delay restart of indoor dining operations.
In Lake George, Blais said he hopes a dialogue between nightclub owners in the village will lead to some type of collaborative solution.
"I'd like to see them all work together to see if they can resolve some of the things that are happening," he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
