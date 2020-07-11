Lake George seeks to address COVID concerns at local bars

LAKE GEORGE — Mayor Robert Blais on Monday will host a meeting with the village's large bars and nightclubs to address concerns over preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting comes as a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases centering around bars and restaurants have popped up throughout the region in recent weeks.

"We need to discuss the problems that they're having," Blais said. "We need to see if there's any solutions."

Blais said the village has received several complaints regarding social distancing at the village's nightclubs, but no citations have been issued.

A total of eight bar owners have been invited to the meeting, but Blais didn't have a list of those who will be in attendance.

"Hopefully they'll all come," he said.

The village's newly hired COVID-19 inspector, Troy LaBelle, and Dan Baursch, the director and planning and zoning, will also be in attendance. Blais said he invited a representative from Warren County to attend as well.

Rumors began circulating last week that two businesses were the subject of hefty fines and shutdown by the state's Liquor Authority for failing to follow state-mandated guidelines in place because of the pandemic.